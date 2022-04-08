Weeki Wachee, FL Retired Police Officer and Author Publishes Memoir
April 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Senseless Murder and the Indianapolis Police Department, a new book by Tommy Sickels, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On August 14, 1988, a police officer was murdered, sparking the worst criminal case in Indianapolis' history, bar none. That day, Fred Sanders murdered Officer Matt Faber by shooting him in the back, and ultimately got to walk away with a slap on the wrist-spending just three years in jail without ever entering a prison. While Sanders pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a jury nevertheless awarded him 1.5 million dollars in compensatory damages. A month later, the federal judge vacated the jury's verdict, but justice was never truly served.
In this book, the slain officer's supervisor tells the story of Faber's murder and the case, as well as an explanation of the Indianapolis Police Department's structure, history, and daily operations.
About the Author
Tommy Sickels is a retired Indianapolis police officer and professor of criminal justice. Sickels completed a Master of Public Administration from Indiana University and an Educational Doctorate from the University of Phoenix. From the late 1980s until 1999, Sickels taught as an adjunct faculty member of criminal justice first at Indiana University, Indianapolis and then at Ivy Tech State College. He later taught criminal justice at University of Phoenix until December 2018.
A new author, Tommy Sickels writes books based on his personal experiences as a police officer. Sickels began his law enforcement career on February 8, 1975 and retired in December 2007 after thirty-two years of service.
A Senseless Murder and the Indianapolis Police Department is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7290-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-senseless-murder-and-the-indianapolis-police-department/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-senseless-murder-and-the-indianapolis-police-department/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us