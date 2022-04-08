Denver, CO Author Publishes Book on Environmental Activism
April 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBe Decent: Environmental Activism 2.0, a new book by Samantha Joule Fow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Climate change, pollution, extinction, and other serious environmental problems are making us all a little sicker and a little sadder every day. Our leaders are doing very little – and often, nothing at all – to stop our most threatening environmental hazards from getting worse. Our centralized institutions are failing us in this regard, and we can no longer trust them to act in the public benefit.
But we are finding ways to harness decentralized technologies (aka "decent tech") for ourselves in a manner that helps us protect our communities and ourselves. Decent tech in the hands of decent people can save our planet - all we have to do is Be Decent.
"Be Decent is an in-depth and through resource for the betterment of our society and the future health of the environment." - Nadine N., Environmental Attorney
About the Author
When not working for the clients of Axiom Communications or pondering the mysteries of our relationships with technology and the environment, Samantha Joule Fow can be found on her yoga mat flowing through a moving meditation or climbing the crags and ice flows of the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Be Decent: Environmental Activism 2.0 is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7168-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/be-decent-environmental-activism-2-0/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us