Honolulu, HI Author Publishes Adventure Novel
April 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPeking Man, a new book by Melvin Choy, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A significant anthropological discovery and priceless museum piece, the Peking Man skull, has been missing for over 40 years. It was given to the United States in 1937 for safekeeping as Japan invaded China but it never arrived in Washington DC. Because of its historical and monetary value, there are many interested parties trying to find it.
From 1949 to 1974, China was closed to foreigners. Rumors have surfaced that the missing Peking Man is still in China. Who has it, who wants it and why? Japan is accused of taking it during the invasion of China. America is said to have lost it and must clear its name. China is looking for their national treasure. International smugglers see it as a valuable trophy which could bring a fortune to whoever finds it. But is the curse associated with it worth the quest for fortune and fame? Many believe it is, and here the challenge begins. Mercenary Charles Morrison has been told of its location. Can he bring it safely to Tong Tai, the mysterious man from Peking?
About the Author
Dr. Melvin Choy is a fifth generation Chinese American who is a lifelong resident of Hawaii. He is a retired dentist and enthusiastic hobbyist who has written numerous articles in professional journals and hobby periodicals. He has authored a memoir of a famous Chinese war hero, which is in the process of being published in China. Several years ago, while cleaning out personal effects of a relative, he found a rough draft of a movie proposal. Since it dealt with China, he decided to transform the proposed movie into a novel, integrating his experiences travelling in China, his interest in Chinese history and his Chinese heritage into the story.
Peking Man is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7573-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/peking-man/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/peking-man/
