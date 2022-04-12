Plantation, FL Author Publishes Poetry
April 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn and Out of Form, a new book by Wanda Deleon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This passionate, personal, and raw collection of poetry comes from a place of pain and loss. Writing these words down on paper was Deleon's path to see her way through those experiences.
About the Author
Wanda Deleon lives in Florida with her husband and two children.
In and Out of Form is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $500). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7469-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-and-out-of-form/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
