Snohomish, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGramma Lamma Ding Dong, a new book by Patti Kosnik, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gramma Lamma Ding Dong follows a grandmother and her three grandchildren as they embark on a trip to the park. They set off to enjoy the sunshine and play all day, but Gramma Lamma Ding Dong has a secret that only she and the Ding Dong kids know. It promises to make their day extra special. Gramma shares subtle lessons with her grandkids and the reader. The author hopes readers find their story to be fun and playful and sparks their imagination.
About the Author
Patti Kosnik is a first-time children's book author, but in no way a first-time storyteller. She has enjoyed making up stories and songs her whole life, especially rhyming. Some might say she is the funniest member of the family. She grew up in West Seattle, Washington and graduated from West Seattle High School. After having children, she attended Lake Washington Vocational College and became a dental assistant. Kosnik has a close and playful relationship with her grandchildren that inspired the Gramma Lamma Ding Dong story. Kosnik enjoys community service, sewing, gardening, baking, and family get-togethers. She has three children, seven grandchildren, and lives in Snohomish, Washington with her husband of thirty-nine years, Dan.
About the Illustrator
Richard Carter is an artist and graphic designer living in Juneau, Alaska. He graduated from the University of Alaska Southeast (Juneau) in 2014. He has been creating art for and with the community for the last 10 years.
Gramma Lamma Ding Dong is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7071-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gramma-lamma-ding-dong/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gramma-lamma-ding-dong/
