Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Horror Novel
April 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoyal Family Stories Presents: Ghost, a new book by Vincent Hopson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"Sacrifice to me the souls of your friends and in return you shall live life with unparalleled happiness. If you deny me, I will torture you until your bones disintegrate."
Do you believe in ghosts? Neither did Marcus and Kara Willis until Ghost came into the picture and opened their eyes to reality. Marcus and Kara Willis are good people, but even good people do bad things when not given another option… Royal Family Stories is a ride like never before. Follow along as Marcus and Kara discover Ghost and the secrets he knows. With things getting worse at every turn, it's up to Marcus and Kara to accomplish their mission and win back the life of a long-lost friend. Their task is not without its obstacles. Will Kara and Marcus survive to lead life without worry or will ghost take his vengeance out on them….
Royal Family Stories Presents: Ghost is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-413-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/royal-family-stories-presents-ghost/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/royal-family-stories-presents-ghost/
