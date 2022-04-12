Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry and More!
April 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Dreamt of a Man, a new book by Bridget Reneé Everson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A woman of color survives after being subjected to lifelong trials of narcissistic abuse. There was an evil, vile, vicious, and violent demonic presence that had been sent to destroy her, a child of the King on high. Written with a mix of free verse poetry, biblical scriptures, and pertinent letters. Bridget Reneé Everson captures her experiences beautifully and poetically. As we walk through Everson's agonizing journey into the deepest, darkest places in her life, watch her run, not walk, into the marvelous light of God!
About the Author
Bridget Reneé Everson graduated from Southern University in 1989 with a major in Psychology and minor in Rehabilitation Counseling. She has worked as a Lead Public Health Advisor for the CDC for twenty-six years. She has a daughter and a son whom she loves dearly. She owes her grandmother, Edith, a great deal for making her the woman she is today. Her mother, Barbara, has been an inspiration and played a major role in telling her story.
I Dreamt of a Man is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1122-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-dreamt-of-a-man/
