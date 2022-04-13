Santa Maria, CA Teen Author Publishes Thrilling Fiction Book
April 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Horrendous Disaster, a new book by Penelope Wasylychyn, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In The Horrendous Disaster, two sisters battle for their lives in multiple horrendous disaster. They go against the very science that we have known, near death situations, and suspense. There will be natural disasters and other disasters that should never have existed. Will these two sisters survive the disasters? Will they ever find their parents? Will the world ever be the same again?
About the Author
Penelope Wasylychyn is an eighth-grade student in a Santa Maria, California, where she lives with her parents and her little sister. Penelope enjoys reading, softball, and camping. She has multiple dogs and cats, as well as a dwarf hamster.
Penelope started writing during covid, and found her love of writing from her fifth-grade teacher, who was also an author. Penelope enjoys fanfiction and even writes her own fanfiction.
The Horrendous Disaster is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-419-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-horrendous-disaster/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-horrendous-disaster/
