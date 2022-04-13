Broad Run, VA Retired Teacher and Author Publishes Children's Book
April 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHootie the Hula Hoop, a new book by Sandy O'Connor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hootie the Hula Hoop is a fun story about a hula hoop named Hootie who discovers he has magical powers, but with a catch: Hootie can only use his powers to help others! Just as Hootie becomes discouraged at not knowing how to be helpful and thinking he will never use his powers, Hootie gets a chance to shine through the magic of helping others.
About the Author
Sandy O'Connor is a retired elementary teacher and former librarian. She taught kindergarten, fourth grade, and fifth grade for 35 years.
Hootie the Hula Hoop is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7031-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hootie-the-hula-hoop/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hootie-the-hula-hoop/
Contact Information
Contact Us
