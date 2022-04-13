East Amherst, NY Author Publishes Novel
April 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Scentimental Love of Charlotte Jones, a new book by D. M. Maria, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charlotte and Matthew, a young couple in love who share a passion for the Arts and architecture, are eager to start their life together. Being married and having a few children, their life together is perfect. That is until Charlotte suffers a horrific accident, which causes her to lose all memory of her current life. Charlotte's story involves different plot twists and turns, such as technology of the first computer and Charlotte's daughter being held hostage. Join the journey of Charlotte trying to get back her old life, one scent at a time.
About the Author
D. M. Maria has a PhD in Educational Administration. She has taught cybersecurity and digital forensics at a community college. Maria enjoys gardening, tennis, golf, biking, traveling, and pickleball.
The Scentimental Love of Charlotte Jones is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7172-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-scentimental-love-of-charlotte-jones/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
