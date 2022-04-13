Bronx, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
April 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBoh!, a new book by Emanuel Israel Negron, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every father knows how difficult it can be to put their child to bed. Boh! is the story of a dad who tries everything his son usually likes but still can't get him to go to sleep. Thankfully, mom comes to the rescue and points out the one thing their son wanted all along: a bedtime story.
Relatable, fun, and uplifting, this book is the perfect choice next time your child needs a bedtime story.
About the Author
Emanuel Israel Negron is Puerto Rican born and raised in the Bronx. Negron served in the New York Army National Guard and loves his city, but above all, he loves his God. To Negron, traveling the world and inspiring others through his actions is everything.
Negron has one son, Jaxon. He loves his son Jaxon and his older brother Jonah very much. Both boys have an amazing mother.
Boh! is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4147-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/boh/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/boh/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us