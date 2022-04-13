Coloma, WI Author Publishes Memoir
April 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPainted Skull, a new book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Painted Skull is a poetic journey for both readers and writers, that may over time prove to create a new perspective, which is always a welcome addition to life's canvas.
About the Author
Tom Lynch Jr. is a writer of unique books. His works all come together to create a place to help readers form new ideas from all that is his life's work.
Painted Skull is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-421-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/painted-skull/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/painted-skull/
