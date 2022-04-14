Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Memoir of Surviving Abuse
April 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSurvival from Wolves: Testimony of Trials, Tribulation and Deliverance by My Savior, a new book by Laura M. Durkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her memoir Survival from Wolves, Laura M. Durkins details her heart-wrenching and traumatic experiences with abusive men, beginning with the murder of her mother at the hands of her stepfather when she was a child. Despite all the pain she's endured, her story is not one of despair but rather of hope, showing that with God's love and mercy, one can break free from those who harm them and become much more than the trauma they've faced.
Survival from Wolves: Testimony of Trials, Tribulation and Deliverance by My Savior is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1264-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/survival-from-wolves-testimony-of-trials-tribulation-and-deliverance-by-my-savior/
