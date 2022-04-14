Chicago Native, Now Resident of Florida Doctor & Author Publishes Plague Novel
Replague: The Neanderthals' Revenge depicts an ancient virus from prehistory that becomes unfrozen to haunt modern man and stress societal norms and medical acumen. It describes the chronologic story from the last ice age to the present and how the introduction of a new disease has devastated people and cultures in the past and even to us today, also medical intrigue and the ultimate enemy, Big Pharma, with their greed and arrogance.
Dr. Robert E. Marx's message is relevant due to the emergence of several recent epidemics and pandemics new to modern society, i.e., HIV, SARS, EBOLA, and of course COVID-19. His book also delves into the medicine, the characters, the insight into how the CDC really works, and the desire of one surgeon to expose a corrupt drug company and the clever way he accomplishes it.
We need to study history so that we don't repeat its mistakes. Many drug companies put profits ahead of patient safety and cover up side-effects. Future pandemics and plagues are on their way and pose a distinct threat to our way of life and global stability.
About the Author
Dr. Robert E. Marx is a Chicago native who did his undergraduate education and professional education at Northwestern University in Evanston/Chicago, IL, and followed with residency and fellowship training at the University of Miami/Jackson Health Systems in Miami, FL. As a specialist in oral and maxillofacial surgery, he spent 13 years as an active duty officer in the United States Air Force and later served in Operation Desert Storm. He received the Meritorious Service Ribbon and the Legion of Merit Medal among other military awards. He is known as the discoverer of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and in-situ tissue engineering and is known as one of the world's most prominent stem cell researchers and bone growth factor specialists. He has also pioneered other new concepts and treatments for pathologies of the oral and maxillofacial area as well as new techniques in reconstructive surgery.
His many prestigious awards include the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon's Harry S. Archer Award, the William J. Gies Award for Lifelong Contribution to Dentistry and Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, the Paul Bert Pioneering Award in Hyperbaric Medicine, and the Donald B. Osbon Educator Award, and has twice received the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Research Recognition award, which attests to his many achievements in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery and medicine. He has written or co-edited twelve medical textbooks, one of which won the Medical Writers Book of the Year Award. He has written three fictional novels, which were Bestsellers on Amazon.
Replague: The Neanderthals' Revenge is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7214-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/replague-the-neanderthals-revenge/
