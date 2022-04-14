Eastchester, NY Author Publishes Book of Poetry
April 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPrinciples of Life Poetry, a new book by Cynthia Opoku Mensah-White, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Principles of Life Poetry is about life experience and things needed to create a civil society. The poems empower and help people to reflect on their lives in a positive way. The subject matter is intended to create an inclusive society filled with love, acceptance, and appreciation for individual uniqueness. Readers will be able to relate and be conscious of how decision-making impacts society at large.
About the Author
Cynthia Opoku Mensah-White is a proud mother and a wife who is interested in helping people grow spiritually. She enjoys traveling and doing artworks, spending time with her family, and providing services for special education students as a school psychologist. Her main goal in life is to elevate others to help them achieve their goals and become positive contributors to society.
Principles of Life Poetry is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7130-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/principles-of-life-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/principles-of-life-poetry/
