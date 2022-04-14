Grand Rapids, MI Author Publishes Memoir
April 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn My House, a new book by Michael L. Naperalsky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Michael understands better than most that things are not always what they appear. His childhood had all the features of a cozy, suburban life: a well-off neighborhood, a below ground pool, and a family vacation or two to Chicago. But these seemingly benign portraits of an upper middle-class upbringing obscured the abusive environment he endured as a child, a period of time he calls his "secret life." Despite positive developments in his education, career, and romantic life, his personal struggles with his past continued to haunt him, dragging him into painful cycles of substance abuse and misery. In My House is a compelling memoir that shows how a life can be affected by a traumatic past.
About the Author
Michael L. Naperalsky grew up in the city of Muskegon, Michigan. After high school, he went to Michigan State University, where he graduated with two degrees. Shortly after, Naperalsky enlisted in the military, where he trained in artillery. Fulfilling his entire enlistment, he received an Honorable discharge. He then worked in the mortuary industry for several decades, graduating top of his class at Worsham College of Mortuary Science. He currently lives in Michigan with his two cats and enjoys spending time with his partner, Terri.
In My House is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7145-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/in-my-house/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-my-house/
