Havelock, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
April 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow I Got My Gray Tooth, a new book by Katie E. Moran, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How I Got My Gray Tooth is about an accident the author had when she was eight years old. That accident resulted in her getting a gray tooth. This made her self-conscious about her smile, but it also helped her accept that it is okay to be different.
About the Author
Katie E. Moran has an associate's degree in early childhood. She has worked as a day-care teacher, a nanny, and now she is currently an NC Pre-K Teacher Assistant. Moran lives in Havelock, North Carolina with her dog, Tigger, and husband, Brian! Children are her world, but she also loves to read books, eat chocolate, walk Tigger, and watch TV and movies! Moran also spends a lot of time with her family.
How I Got My Gray Tooth is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7127-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-i-got-my-gray-tooth/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-i-got-my-gray-tooth/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
