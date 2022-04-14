Chesapeake, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen The World Forgot To Color, a new book by Suzanne Davis, LPC, RPT, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When The World Forgot To Color is a children's fictional story about the importance of celebrating diversity and inclusivity of all kinds and empowering the unique capabilities and abilities of children by coloring their world.
About the Author
Suzanne Davis, LPC, RPT, received her M.A. in Community Counseling in 2011 and a M.A. in Law (Human Rights and Rule of Law) in 2020 from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is also a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Registered Play Therapist in Chesapeake, Virginia, where she is an outpatient counselor and owner of Davis Counseling & Play Therapy Center, PLLC. She enjoys working with children, adolescents, adults, and families in navigating the "dis-eases" of life by offering hope and healing. Additionally, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Ray, and dog, Charley, in Virginia.
When The World Forgot To Color is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (paperback $19.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7085-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-the-world-forgot-to-color-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-the-world-forgot-to-color-hb/
