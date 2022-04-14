Ossining, NY Author Publishes Memoir
April 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Jobfather Chronicles: Breadcrumbs on the Trail of Right Livelihood, a new book by John Aigner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Author
For more than sixty years as an activist, mentor and livelihood advisor, John Aigner has served the underserved. In the "Jobfather Chronicles" he reviews his life and times with humor, gratitude, and some regret. This memoir combines a historical viewpoint of his times with frequent commentary on our current dilemmas. Over 20 years ago, he adopted the title "Jobfather" to brand his work as an "out of the box" career counselor. As a counselor, advisor, and pundit, he has helped thousands to find their "right livelihood". He looks forward to his next project, working with ex-offenders in a restorative justice initiative, using emerging online video conferencing capabilities, and developing the resulting interviews and lived experience into a new book on the subject.
The Jobfather Chronicles: Breadcrumbs on the Trail of Right Livelihood is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7219-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-jobfather-chronicles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-jobfather-chronicles-breadcrumbs-on-the-trail-of-right-livelihood/
