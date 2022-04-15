Dublin, Ireland Author Publishes Novel of the Biafran-Nigerian Civil War
April 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMartyr of A Sugar Country, a new book by George Faoye, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Martyr of A Sugar Country is the adapted biography of a victim of the Biafran-Nigerian Civil war in the 1960's and how she was the product of a bigoted, tribalistic and flawed society.
Based on an untold true story during and after the Nigeria – Biafra civil war. The story spans from 1967 to 1975. It is the story of a Biafran girl, Adaora Ekekwe, from Nsukka who fell in love with a Nigerian soldier, Hussain. Adaora, who was meant to further her studies in America, had her hopes and dreams dashed with the emergence of the war a day before she leaves for Lagos with her father.
Adaora later falls in love with Hussain which was not accepted by the people closest to her. Adaora's story takes many twists and turns as she chases love, safety, and happiness. She soon realizes that not everyone has her best interests at heart, and that the people that love her know what is best for her.
Martyr of A Sugar Country is a story about love, friendship, and survival. It is a story of the residues wars leave behind and Adaora lived every bit of it.
Martyr of A Sugar Country is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1513-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/martyr-of-a-sugar-country/
