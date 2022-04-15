Ethel, LA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Black Dragon Chronicles, Book One: The Half Dragon, a new book by Robert Arnold, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, Robert Arnold wanted to create characters of his own and came up with this story. With the violence, magic, and adventure of Dungeons and Dragons, fans will not be disappointed with this fantasy tale.
About the Author
Robert Arnold is the father of one son. Arnold grew up in Louisiana. He takes care of his mother and father.
The Black Dragon Chronicles, Book One: The Half Dragon is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0766-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-black-dragon-chronicles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-black-dragon-chronicles-book-one-the-half-dragon/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
