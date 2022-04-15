Farmington Hills, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
April 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRenee's Royal Secrets: The power within us all, a new book by Da'Monique Wilkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Renee's Royal Secrets: The power within us all is about a special princess who wants to share her secrets so that readers can discover these secrets to living a kinder, loving, and more positive life. Children today want to know that they are special and unique, and they can apply what they learn from this book to their everyday lives to make it unique. The author hopes that every child uncovers that these secrets are theirs too, and shares them with everyone around them.
About the Author
Da'Monique Wilkins is the aunt of two beautiful nieces, whom she loves dearly. She enjoys taking care of her sister, helping out her neighbors and anyone she comes in contact with. Da'Monique loves sharing and teaching the wisdom that her mother passed on to her with everybody.
Renee's Royal Secrets is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3516-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/renees-royal-secrets/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/renees-royal-secrets/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
