Saint Peter, MN Author Publishes Romance Play
April 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLost Love, a new book by Kenneth Bruce Welckle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Taking advice from her coworker Karen at her law office firm, Rebecca decides to take a much-needed vacation from work, heading to her hometown of Mankato. She unexpectedly runs into her former high school sweetheart, John.
As they spend time together, catching up with each other, will they rekindle their love for one other, or will John forever be her lost love?
Sometimes the path we take in life is just a road that leads to the right path to take in life and love.
About the Author
Kenneth Bruce Welckle enjoys reading about world history and American history. Welckle grew up on a farm outside of his hometown in Le Center, Minnesota. He was taught a good work ethic which empowered him to complete his first book!
Lost Love is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1377-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
