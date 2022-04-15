International Lawyers Network Members Recognized by Legal 500
April 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network is proud to announce that 18 of our European firms have been ranked by Legal 500 in their Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) guide. Their EMEA guide provides researched coverage of over 80 countries and over 2,700 ranked law firms. These 18 firms have a combined 88 recognized practice areas, four Hall of Fame lawyers, twenty leading individuals, thirteen next generation lawyers, and fifteen rising stars.
Legal 500 conducts their research annually, noting that they provide a "detailed qualitative assessment of various factors including work conducted by law firms over the past 12 months and historically; experience and depth of teams; specialisms and ancillary services; and, importantly, opinions of law firms' clients."
The guide is available online at https://www.legal500.com/r/europe/.
"We are exceptionally proud of our member firms and their lawyers, who are consistently ranked in the annual Legal 500 EMEA Guide," said ILN Executive Director Lindsay Griffiths. "Congratulations to all of our member firms and their lawyers who have been honored."
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016 and 2017, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
