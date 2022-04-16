Prince Frederick, MD Author Publishes Historical Romance
April 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKatrina's Treasure, a new book by N.L. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 1817, Thomas J. Beale and a group of colleagues traveled west in search of fortune in hunting buffalo, but they discovered a different sort of treasure.
Today, Katrina and her family relocate to a farmhouse and discover it already has an inhabitant… sort of. While helping the lonely, confused spirit of Thomas uncover the mystery of his fate, Katrina finds herself developing deep feelings for him, and him for her. With an often-absent and cheating husband, Katrina suddenly finds herself drawn toward Thomas and a descendant of his-a local veterinarian, Dr. Beale.
About the Author
N.L. Brown has written several poems and children's books, which she has read to many kids at her children's school. She still has a lot of things to write about in the second and third books, which she has already started.
She hopes her first book does well.
Katrina's Treasure is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2205-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/katrinas-treasure/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/katrinas-treasure/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us