Colorado Springs, CO Educator and Author Publishes Teaching Aid
April 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTeaching Techniques for the Elementary Classroom Teacher, a new book by Erin Christensen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With only three techniques, you can turn any classroom into a bright, positive environment. In this simple summary, educators will learn engaging strategies for teaching, classroom management, and building and maintaining relationships with students.
Learning targets, peer-to-peer teaching, and goal tracking are just some of the strategies this book provides to help your students become successful independent learners. Refined over more than a decade in the classroom, the visuals and lesson formats presented in this book will help you bring out their best potential.
Check out the accompanying podcast to this book!
Go to: https://anchor.fm/erin555
About the Author
Erin Christensen, B.A., B.Ed., is a passionate educator who is licensed in Elementary Education (grades K–6). She is also certified in Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL). With ten years of experience teaching in a classroom setting, Christensen has taught both primary and secondary grades. Her commitment and dedication have led to beautiful teaching moments with her students.
Christensen grew up in Canada. She is from Sydney, Nova Scotia, a small town located on Cape Breton Island. Christensen now lives in Colorado Springs with her family.
Learn more about the author!
Instagram: @erin.g.christensen
Teaching Techniques for the Elementary Classroom Teacher is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7183-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/teaching-techniques-for-the-elementary-classroom-teacher/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/teaching-techniques-for-the-elementary-classroom-teacher/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
