Clearfield, KY Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Rise of the Dark God, a new book by Dan Adkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
King Theodore had agreed to pay a heavy price for peace in his kingdom, but one innocent life lost would be better than all-out war. At least, that's what he believed. After making the deal with the sorceress and her dark god, the king reconsiders. But now, to save the kingdom of Vakorian, much more than a sacrifice will be needed.
In this fantasy novel, a group of heroes must learn to work together to thwart the growing legion of the God Zarion's followers. Set in a new world, the story offers hope that even in a culture more divided than our own, people can put their differences aside to unite through a shared purpose. Yet, will their relentless fight ever be enough to overcome the power of a ruthless god?
About the Author
Dan Adkins lives in Kentucky where he works. In his free time, Dan enjoys writing and exercising.
The Rise of the Dark God is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7221-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-rise-of-the-dark-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-rise-of-the-dark-god/
