Le Grand, CA Singer, Songwriter, and Author Publishes Children's Book
April 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWho Would I Be Without You?, a new book by Eric Stephen Bocks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What is a parent without their child? Who Would I Be Without You? is a touching story exploring the parent-child relationship. It is a reminder to parents of the deep love and connection they share with their children and an explanation to children that their parents' lives are made better each day they are around.
About the Author
Eric Stephen Bocks is an Author, Singer and Songwriter. He loves writing children's books and has three "readers" to his credit under the title Wingover Wendover. He lives in California where he is also an almond farmer. "Who Would I Be Without You?" is his first book for ages 2 and up! He is excited to share this journey of special thoughts written from the "parent's perspective" with the world. This book is for every parent who reads a favorite good night book to their child and is reminded of how much they are loved because… "Who Would I Be Without You?"
Author's website: https://www.whowouldibewithoutyou.com/
Instagram: @EricBocks
About the Illustrator
Madison Ewing is an artist who lives and works in Merced, California. She is passionate about making and sharing her artwork with creatives and art enthusiasts. Madison works with many different art mediums, but is especially fond of watercolor as is evident in the illustrations for "Who Would I Be Without You?" When she is not in her studio making art she enjoys teaching art to children and adults at a local gallery and art school. This project is especially near and dear to her heart as she has a new son with whom she will enjoy reading this book again and again!
Who Would I Be Without You? is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7011-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/who-would-i-be-without-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/who-would-i-be-without-you/
