Clayton, NC Author Publishes Christian Historical Fiction
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lost Chosen: The Library at Alexandria, a new book by Andrew McCauley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why does the Catholic Church claim the only connection to the Apostle Peter, allowing for no influence from the Holy Spirit beyond the book of Acts? The Lost Chosen is a concept to explain, fictionally, by author Andrew McCauley, what could have happened to the Spirit of God during the Church's rise to full power and influence. In his book, Andrew creates a community of believers who carry the Holy Spirit and are segregated by God from the rest of the world since the inception of the Church. Readers can see that creativity can still exist in a fictional telling of God's plan. We can let God inspire us as well as learn, think, and write.
About the Author
Andrew McCauley was raised on Long Island, NY and attended Penn State University. It was through a fraternity brother while at college that he became born again and began developing his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Andrew met his wife Theresa on a ferry boat from Fire Island; they now live in NC with their two daughters. He is grateful to God for the inspiration and imagination to write this book.
The Lost Chosen: The Library at Alexandria is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6186-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lost-chosen-the-library-at-alexandria/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
