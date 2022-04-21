Lisle, IL Author Publishes Book on the Philippines
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Win-Win Solution, a new book by Oscar S. Abejo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Win-Win Solution puts forth the idea that since the Philippines was once a territory of the USA, then became independent after WWII, that making the Philippines a US state would bring stability, and democracy would once again reign. Asia will not be bullied by other rich nations.
About the Author
Oscar S. Abejo is more into bodybuilding and boxing. He was an athlete in high school, running the 800 and 1500 meters. Abejo believes in the dignity of labor. He is an engineer and doesn't feel embarrassed working with his hands in the field and everywhere.
A Win-Win Solution is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-6839-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-win-win-solution/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
