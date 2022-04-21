Shelton, CT Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
A human teenage girl, Yasmine, has died on Earth and is reborn as a "mundane" into a new world called Terrasalia. Raised by fairies on one of Terrasalia's several islands, Yasmine grows up thinking her island is the only place in this world, only to discover it is larger and more magical than she could have imagined. Finding herself on an unexpected adventure, Yasmine explores the other islands and meets dragons, werewolves, and vampires. Through adversity, Yasmine discovers her inner strengths, the truth of who she really is, and her ultimate purpose in this new world.
Yasmine's character is based on a real girl who passed away. The author hopes her memory will live on through this book and that the story brings hope to others who have lost a loved one. While it may not be exactly as this book describes it, there is a world beyond this one where the souls of the dead live on-where we will see them again.
About the Author
Bianca Steyn was born and raised in South Africa, and she graduated high school at 'Hoërskool Dinamika' in 2018. The following year, Steyn traveled to the United States to work as an au pair looking after three kids. Though she started writing this book in 2016, school and work slowed her progress until she focused fully on her writing in 2020. When not writing, Steyn loves anything to do with crafts, including puzzles, rainbow loom, and stitching.
Steyn is thankful for her family, who have encouraged and guided her on her journey. Her parents supported her coming to the U.S. and writing a book, and her sister has been with her every step of the way, sharing valuable opinions and suggestions.
Reborn is a 194-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7169-5 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reborn-hb/
Contact Information
