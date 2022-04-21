San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International Opens Applications for New Membership

About Les Dames d'Escoffier International

LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage and hospitality fields. To do this, 2,500 members in 43 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy within their communities. For more information, visit LDEI.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram @lesdamesintl, Linked-in and Twitter @lesdamesintl. More information on The San Francisco chapter of LDEI can be accessed at lesdamessf.org. Follow our chapter activities on Instagram @lesdamessf.



Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET

Charles Communications Associates

415-730-0064

kcharles@charlescomm.com



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 21 2022-The San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is now accepting applications for membership as it furthers its mission to support and nurture the next generation of women leaders in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality industries. For the first time, prospective members may apply directly to the organization without a nomination from an existing chapter member. This national policy change aims to provide women with an easier path to apply to LDEI for a more equitable nomination process that furthers the organization's commitment to diversity. Prospective members may also be nominated by existing chapter members, as in years past.In 2022, the San Francisco Chapter of LDEI (LDEI-SF) welcomed a record-breaking 16 new members. In the 2022-2023 nomination period, the chapter will induct 10 new Dames, who will join a membership of accomplished leaders in food, beverage, wine, hospitality, publishing, media, public relations, and agriculture. Dames of the LDEI-SF engage in events, programs, and philanthropy."The San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier has always been blessed with a membership of forward-thinking professionals with diverse backgrounds," said Pam Mazzola, President of LDEI-SF. "We are striving to propel and support women in positions of leadership across the many facets of the hospitality industry."All qualified individuals are encouraged to apply via the online form through the self-nomination process. Women may also be invited to join LDEI by existing chapter members. LDEI-SF seeks nominees who will be active members of the Chapter. Members are requested to attend at least two member events per year and participate in the organization as volunteers, committee members, or chairs, host an event or serve on the Board of Directors. To qualify, nominees should: