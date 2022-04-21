Smithsburg, MD Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKingdom Claus: Book 1, a new book by Adam David Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Long ago, and far away in the lands of The North - a vast country at the top of the world and unseen by man - two kingdoms will become entrenched in battle. One for dominance, one for justice. King Claus was once a fighting prince, known as Santa the Red, and is now a warrior king. King Claus defends his kingdom against the ever-pressing encroachment of King Amaranth, a warlord who rose to power through deceit and murder and is hellbent on ruling The North. The shadow grows over the lands as Claus' emissary, a monk named Halding, unknowingly uncovers Amaranth's plot to take Kingdom Claus by force. Long before Claus became Father Christmas, as we know him today, he was a great and noble king who fiercely defended his kingdom against darkness and malice. Join along on this tale of magic, might, myths, monsters, and mammoths.
About the Author
Adam David Brown is an avid reader of fantasy fiction and stories of adventure. His inspirations include Greek, Norse, and Japanese mythologies. Adam is a fan of the works of J. R. R. Tolkien, L. Frank Baum, and C. S. Lewis.
Kingdom Claus: Book 1 is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7080-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/kingdom-claus-book-1/
