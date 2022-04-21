Astoria, NY Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDrop, a new book by G.S. Dunn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After recovering Earth from decades of neglect, humanity aims at reaching out into the galaxy to make new friends. Advanced nanotechnology is put to work in one of their greatest feats to date – the Drop base. Built into a crater on the dark side of the moon, this portal will be humanity's key to reaching for other stars.
In an unknown disturbance during a Drop test, nano-technicians Phil and Darek find themselves 'dropped' into an adventure only their dreams could equal. A colorful escapade of "high"-ence fiction unfolds on a world far off, but not so different from our own. The crew discovers that there is more than one way for intelligent life to take root, while facing the challenge of making their way back home.
Perspectives from a new world enlighten.
To connect with the author, head over to his website at www.dunndrop.com.
Drop is a 346-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7021-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancressroom.com/drop/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/drop/
