Douglasville, GA Author Publishes Memoir
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGood Golly Miss Holly, a new book by Linda Bower Johnson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In Good Golly Miss Holly, author Linda Bower Johnson illustrates how important the love of pets can play a part in family harmony. Even the most argumentative family can all agree that the love and well-being of their family pet is something they all want. Told with humor and pictures, Ms. Johnson chronicles the story of her life with pets throughout her seventy-plus years.
About the Author
Linda Bower Johnson grew up in the small rural town of Frankfort, Ohio. When she was twenty-four, she moved to Florida and has spent her adult life in the South. She is married with two grown sons and two granddaughters and is now a retired secretary. Johnson and her husband live in Douglasville, Georgia.
Good Golly Miss Holly is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7400-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/good-golly-miss-holly/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/good-golly-miss-holly/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us