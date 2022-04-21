Brooklyn, NY Comedy Writer and Author Publishes Collection of Works
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrash Mermaid: Essays, Stories, Recollections, Rants, and Ramblings that Came to Me by the Jersey Sea, a new book by Emma Tattenbaum-Fine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Trash Mermaid: Essays, Stories, Recollections, Rants, and Ramblings that Came to Me by the Jersey Sea is a collection of cleverly illustrated memoir-style short stories, tasty little poems, and slice-of-life snapshots from August 2020, as seen through the eyes of empath/comedian Emma Tattenbaum-Fine during a two-week stay alone at an Airbnb in Ventnor City, New Jersey. Trash Mermaid is designed to be read at the beach, before and after collecting seashells, or in the bleak mid-winter, when you wish to go to the beach in your imagination.
About the Author
Emma Tattenbaum-Fine is a comedy writer, actor/singer, and director who appeared as host of HQ Trivia, improvising live in front of a million viewers internationally. She can be seen in Netflix's "Explained" and has written sketch and standup comedy for TruTV, Comedy Central, Refinery29, and New York Theatre Workshop (writing jokes for Heidi Schreck and Jeremy O. Harris).
Catch up or learn more about the author at the links below!
Instagram: @emmatattenbaumfine
Twitter: @emmatattenbaum
Facebook: Emma Tattenbaum-Fine
Substack: emmatattenbaumfine.substack.com
Website: emmatattenbaumfine.com
Trash Mermaid: Essays, Stories, Recollections, Rants, and Ramblings that Came to Me by the Jersey Sea is a 66-page hardback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7531-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/trash-mermaid/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/trash-mermaid-essays-stories-recollections-rants-and-ramblings-that-came-to-me-by-the-jersey-sea/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us