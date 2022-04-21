Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Adventure Novel
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Red Palace Train, a new book by Steven T. Pankey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At daggers drawn, a wedding is planned. The Red Palace Train gives the novel reader, ears and eyes, with a clear view of the landscape, while right thinking people ring the changes on the arrival of a fresh phase. Some natives are narrow in their outlook. Others are rare and exceptional. This is a private view of the exhibition. The reader will be able to experience a sense of travel and see the inside of a splendid adventure.
About the Author
Steven T. Pankey works as a stagehand. When not at work he likes to visit the public library. That is the kind of thirsty work he enjoys the most. He also plays guitar when he can get an audience. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois in Advertising. He also has a graduate degree from Brooklyn College of New York City and is a member of the Screen Actors Guild. For fun, he wishes he were a chef on a super yacht.
The Red Palace Train is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4126-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-red-palace-train/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-red-palace-train/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
