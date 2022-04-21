Apple Valley, MN Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDeer Tracks on My Moccasin Path, a new book by Gina Pitera, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Gina Pitera is a mother and occupational therapist who has a love for God, her family, children, and nature. Deer Tracks on My Moccasin Path: The Story of Mica is a tapestry woven from her various values, journeys, and passions. The story revolves around the fictitious Native American girl, Mica, her love of family, desire to follow her heart, appreciation of nature, survival struggles, and trust in God. The story is dedicated to teacher, Sue Wesco, and the children at the Wabash Miami Area Program in Wabash, Indiana, who each day interacted with love and courage in their educational, palliative care setting.
Deer Tracks on My Moccasin Path is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-025-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/deer-tracks-on-my-moccasin-path/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/deer-tracks-on-my-moccasin-path/
