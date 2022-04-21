Ottawa, Ontario Canada Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
At the end of the twenty-first century, thousands of civilians volunteer for The Mayflower Project, a voyage that will take a small number of hopeful humans to a distant planet in order to begin a new civilization. Away from their family, friends, jobs, technology, and everything they've ever known, they must forage a new path and face challenges humans have not faced in millennia. What follows is a thrilling journey that combines science fiction with a desert island survival tale.
Roger Graves is a space scientist who has always been interested in the people involved in space travel and research. Born in England, he emigrated to Canada and lives with his wife Penny near Ottawa. While he has written countless articles for magazines and websites over the years, this is his first novel.
Colonists is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7139-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/colonists/
