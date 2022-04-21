Fletcher, NC Author Publishes Soulful Book of Poetry
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSoul Confetti: Celebrating Life's Lessons, a new book by Carrie J. Myers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poetry has been such a powerful healer in Carrie J. Myers' life. Soul Confetti is a collection of 40 years of life, lessons, love, heartache, and healing. Through her words she found comfort, release, and truth that spoke directly from her soul. It is her hope that this book can help guide readers to their own truth and healing. Even better, she hopes to inspire others to write their own poetry, stories, and journals to express the soul journey that each of us must travel.
About the Author
Carrie J. Myers, a yoga instructor and former studio owner, poet, and program developer, has a Master of Social Work degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. A native of Asheville, NC, Carrie is a wife and mother of three and has been writing since she was 10 years old. Most of her work is poetry, which reflects the phases of her life and helped her process her journey along the way. As a yoga instructor, she discovered new ways to dig deep into her subconscious, pulling from her practice the words that held higher meaning and growth. As she puts her work out into the world, she hopes to inspire change in the hearts and souls of her readers, while holding space for each interpretation to resonate with each soul's purpose.
Carrie is passionate about creating and recognizing the beauty in the mess that life can throw at us at times. Her goal is to help readers to rediscover their authentic selves and revive, create, and discover their light within. Her passion is people, inspiring them, loving them, and helping them heal from traumas. In addition, Carrie has a heart for her community and has volunteered with many nonprofits. The one closest to her heart is Sleep Tight Kids, which distributes comfort bags to children who are removed from their home situation. Being on the Board of Sleep Tight Kids helps Carrie give back to the youth of our community and send a little love when they need it most.
Soul Confetti: Celebrating Life's Lessons is a 186-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (paperback $15.00, eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7451-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/soul-confetti-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/soul-confetti-celebrating-lifes-lessons-hb/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us