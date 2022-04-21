Independence, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
April 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeeds of Destiny, a new book by Rebecca Fay Sherwood, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seeds of Destiny is intended to illustrate the true nature of the Heavenly Father's character, which gets developed within us as we apply his words to our lives, hearing them and doing them. So, from the first page to the last, this book reveals to the reader that as we apply God's word to our lives, and believe His word for our lives and speak His word into our lives, to ourselves and to others, hearing His words we start to become His word. This idea is that as you go through life applying the Father's instructions in your everyday lives you will grow spiritually stronger from within. As we begin this journey as believers in Christ, it truly does make us new. And this change happens first from within us. It has the power to heal our innermost man, removing all our hidden pain and bringing forth this indescribable newness and awareness of who we are and whose we are. We are royalty, we are the light of the world, and we should never hide our light. We plant the seeds (His words) and He waters them… the Garden of our Hearts.
About the Author
Rebecca Fay Sherwood believes wholeheartedly in the Kingdom of Heaven. She dedicates this book to her son, Mason Lee Ryan, and her daughter, Ellie Jane Willow.
Seeds of Destiny is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1208-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/seeds-of-destiny/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/seeds-of-destiny/
