Do you know why the lemon is nicknamed the "MacGyver of fruits"?

• The versatility of the lemon also expands outside the gastronomic field, a property that has allowed this citrus fruit to earn the popular nickname of the "MacGyver of fruits".• Here you can find new uses for lemon, very useful and easy to put into practice, that you may not have known about and will surely remember the next time you see it in the supermarkets.Madrid - Lemon is a trendy food. It is a healthy, sustainable fruit and a source of vitamin C, factors that are increasingly taken into account by consumers when making their purchases, especially those concerned about their well-being. In addition, it is very versatile in the kitchen, a quality that has made it one of the most popular members of the Mediterranean diet. However, this last attribute also transcends outside the kitchen, a situation that has earned it the nickname of the "MacGyver of fruits".Lemon is used for absolutely everything. Therefore, here you will find new uses for this golden-colored citrus fruit that you may not have known about and that will make you see it as a product of great value.1. Disinfectant cleanerThe antibacterial and antifungal properties of lemon peel make this fruit very effective in disinfecting all types of surfaces. Consequently, it is possible to prepare a multi-purpose cleaner with lemon peel, 150 ml of white vinegar and another 150 ml of water.To do this, peel the lemon and dip the peel in the white vinegar for one day. The next day, add the indicated amount of water and shake all the ingredients before use.2. Laundry bleachAnother use of lemon derives from its active compounds, which penetrate the fabrics of the clothes to remove yellowing and stains. Thus, it becomes a more economical and sustainable alternative to chemical bleaches designed to achieve whiter garments.To make the bleach you need four lemons, 10 g of baking soda and one liter of hot water. When you gather all the elements, squeeze the juice of the lemons and mix with the baking soda and then add the liter of hot water. Submerge the garments and let them soak for 30 minutes.3. Facial maskLemon is rich in flavonoids, essential oils, minerals and vitamin C, elements that are highly appreciated in the world of modern cosmetics. In fact, thanks to the last nutrient it can be taken into account in beauty routines, since it helps to remove impurities from the skin.In this way, it is possible to prepare a homemade oatmeal and lemon mask by simply having one tablespoon of grated, dried and finely crushed lemon peel, two tablespoons of oatmeal and three tablespoons of water. Then, crush the oat flakes, mix them with the powdered lemon peel and add enough water to make a creamy paste. Once the ointment is ready, apply it on the face -avoid mouth and eyes- and let it sit for 15 minutes. Remove with a cloth.4. Insect repellentFinally, it should be noted that both the smell and taste of lemon are annoying to insects such as ants, fleas and cockroaches. Therefore, its juice and peel can be used as a repellent suitable for the garden and home. You will only need the juice of two lemons and half a liter of water.Add the lemon juice and water to a spray bottle. Shake everything before spraying.These characteristics of the lemon with European origin are disseminated by AILIMPO in the information campaign Welcome to the Lemon Age, with the support of the European Union, with the aim of promoting its consumption among the new generations of U.S. and Canadian consumers; and that they value and appreciate more differentiating properties, for example, its quality, freshness, sustainability, traceability and food safety compared to non-EU lemons.About AILIMPOAILIMPO is a Spanish interprofessional, based in Murcia, officially recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain and the European Commission, which represents the economic interests of producers, cooperatives, exporters and the industry of lemon and grapefruit. A sector in which Spain is the world leader in fresh exports and ranks second as a processing country, with an annual turnover of 700 million euros, generating 20,000 direct jobs and transferring more than 250 million euros to ancillary industries.More informationCONTACTLuis de la Osada