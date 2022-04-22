Woodbury, NJ Author Publishes Children's Nonfiction Book
Lucky Lily, a new book by Janet McMaster, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Discover the story of Lucky Lily, who's often in the right place at the right time!
From her adoption to her graduation and work as a therapy dog and all the adventures in between, her misadventures are sure to make you smile.
About the Author
Janet McMaster has been a nurse for many years in a trauma center. She sees the value and benefit in bringing therapy dogs into hospitals to visit patients. Lily was one of the first therapy dogs at the hospital where McMaster worked, and she is very proud to be part of the program "Leashes of Love."
Lucky Lily is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7330-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lucky-lily/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lucky-lily/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
