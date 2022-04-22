Port St. Lucie, FL Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
April 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sage and His Lover, a new book by Isaac Curvin "Dispeller of Darkness", has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Sage and His Lover is a collection of poems with profound insights on the gift of Sacred Union. Within the pages are the revelations of the vast ocean of love hidden within the human heart.
About the Author
Isaac Curvin, aliased "Dispeller of Darkness," is a man tenaciously after God's own heart. He is a student of Life, devoted to Spirit, and commits his days towards inner-standing the realm of the unseen and unraveling the mysteries of existence. A Seer, a Mystic, a Lover, a Poet; Isaac is on a journey towards self-mastery.
The Sage and His Lover is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7465-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sage-and-his-lover/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-sage-and-his-lover/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us