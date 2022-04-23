Washington Island, WI Author and South Africa Native Publishes Memoir
April 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSome Notable Bahá'ís of Zwide, a new book by Robert Mazibuko, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book is about how the author with two Bahá'i friends, Ronald Fudu and Faith Nonyathi (Mazibuko), Robert's then-wife, struggled to establish the Bahá'i Faith and its local administration within the challenging environment of apartheid South Africa, with limited resources but guided in this work by two Bahá'is from the United Kingdom, Patrick, and Christine Beer. It also elaborates on the growth of that Faith in the township of Zwide in Port Elizabeth, such that, eventually that community was situated in many townships in the surroundings, thus necessitating an administration that operated throughout those townships of Port Elizabeth when independence in South Africa made that possible and how that community of Port Elizabeth was joined by several individuals from outside the country, therefore, increasing in diversity.
About the Author
The author is an Information Technologist as well as a Pharmaceutical Production Technician. He has worked as a Pharmaceutical Quality Controller for ten years in South Africa and as a Medical Assistant and a Certified Nurse's Assistant in the United States for another ten years. He studied two years of Natural Sciences at a university in South Africa but graduated in a B.S, IT in the United States. Born in South Africa and having lived for a year in Swaziland and settling in the United States in 1987 through marriage, he became there a citizen in the early nineties. From there he has travelled to Europe, Turkey, and Israel. He has been a member of the Bahá'i Faith since 1962 through Canadian teachers, Rosemary and Emeric Sala, while he resided in South Africa. Having represented South African Bahá'is at the International Convention in person once in Israel as a member of the National Assembly in which capacity he served for ten years, he further took pilgrimage and met his wife Gretchen Missselt his married partner since 1987. With her, he took another two pilgrimages to Israel and a third short visit there. He served in South Africa also as a Translator and Travelling Teacher from 1968 until he left the country to settle in the United States where he is now retired.
Some Notable Bahá'ís of Zwide is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7810-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/some-notable-bahais-of-zwide/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/some-notable-bahais-of-zwide/
