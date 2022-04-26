Bryson City, NC Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSecrets of the Unforgiven, a new book by Carly Robbins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Come take a trip home with Katelynn. Enjoy a glass of lemonade on the porch swing while listening to the night bugs sing with her true love, Knight in Shining Armor, who just happens to be a vampire, Corbin. She has come home to see her much-loved family. Has the very essence of evil followed her home, or was it there all along? She will need to rally her entire clan of Vampires, Fairies, and Immortals…. Can they, will they, be able to defeat an unimaginable evil, by the name of SAVAR?
Praise for the author's earlier novels:
Secrets of Those That Are
"I absolutely loved this book. Not your typical vampire story. Carly describes the characters so well you feel you know them." – Amazon Reviewer
"Great story and surprising new slant to the vampire. Characters are strong, vampires are romantic and frightening. Can't wait to read the next book. – Amazon Reviewer
Secrets of the Untold
"I literally could not put it down! The characters are relatable and very interesting. I love the different outtake on vampires and other super naturals. Wonderful book that I highly recommend! I can't wait for a new one to come out!!" – Amazon Reviewer
About the Author
The author, Carly Robbins, was visiting at the rest home where her mother was taking physical therapy. As they walked down the hall it occurred to Carly that some of the wonderful residents living within these walls may have lived fascinating lives. This is where the alluring tale of love, hope, and orchids came to life. Carly has never believed in a world without hope, be it fictional or real. One of the things that always bothered her about vampire stories was the fact that they lost their soul and all hope through no fault of their own.
Secrets of the Unforgiven is a 564-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7070-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/secrets-of-the-unforgiven/
