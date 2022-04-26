Boonville, IN Author Publishes Poetry
April 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollection of Poetry, a new book by Michaeline Corn Crooks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Collection of Poetry is a journey through Michaeline Corn Crook's poetry. Poetry has been the author's friend, therapy, and sanctuary. She hopes her words will help others through hard times. Time does heal.
About the Author
Michaeline Corn Crooks loves to read, sing, and spend time with her friends and family. She has two granddaughters. She has received awards for her poetry and she hopes you enjoy her work.
Collection of Poetry is a 56-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4317-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/collection-of-poetry-corn-crooks/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us