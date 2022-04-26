Poquoson, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWatch for Fallen Rocks, a new book by Sharleen Leigh West, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Passing the sign, Watch for Fallen Rocks, Pawpaw begins to tell his grandchildren a tale. Featuring Fallen Rock, Crossing Bear, and Crossing Dear, this story is a fictionalized account of how each sign came to be placed where they are today. Through his tale, Pawpaw teaches his grandchildren about bullying, brotherly love, and learning to accept differences and interests of others in your life.
This book offers powerful lessons about history, family, and forgiveness, and reminds readers of the importance of spending time with the elder generations to learn from them.
About the Author
Sharleen Leigh West is a docent for her city's museum, the historian for the Tabernacle United Methodist Church, and a member of both the Poquoson Historical Society and the Order of the Eastern Star. She is a daughter of the Charles Parish Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she holds 1st Vice Regent position. She is also a daughter of the Bethel Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and is their 1st Vice President.
West's hobbies are sewing, cooking, crafting, camping, fishing, and shooting black powder period guns and artillery. She enjoys researching ancestry and ladies of history and makes period clothing including all the underpinnings, hats, and bonnets. She wears this period fashion to portray ladies of history for schools and museums, and she also competes in national Victorian clothing competitions.
West lives in her hundred-year-old ancestral family home in Poquoson with her two pugs, Anna and Elsa. She has a daughter, Amber, and a son, Stephen, and three grandchildren: Shealyn, Tyler, and Clay.
Watch for Fallen Rocks is a 50-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4046-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/watch-for-fallen-rocks/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us