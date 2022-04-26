Hebron, KY Author with a Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction Publishes Children's Book
April 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe BLT Brats, a new book by Dr. Andrea L. Vanzant, has been released by RoseDog Books.
As a parent, grandparent, or childcare provider, have you ever been frustrated that your young charge would not listen to you and continue to behave poorly? If so, this book is perfect to read with them! The BLT Brats are about to realize the consequences of their behavior when they embark on their weeklong ranch vacation. Unbeknownst to them, their parents have made a secret pact with the mild-mannered owners to help the children see the error of their ways. See what surprises are in store for them as the BLT Brats begin on their adventure to the OK Ranch.
About the Author
As an educator, mother, and grandmother, Dr. Andrea L. Vanzant wanted to help parents and everyone involved in childcare to nurture kindness, responsibility, and empathy, especially in school-age children. With a doctorate in curriculum and instruction and thirty years of teaching experience, she has written this book for adults to read with children as a fun way to learn about doing the right thing.
Dr. Vanzant is also the author of the children's book Different but The Same and would like to thank her family, especially Erica Smith Vanzant, who graciously volunteered to edit both works!
The BLT Brats is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1573-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-blt-brats/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-blt-brats/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us