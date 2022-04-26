Henderson, NV Pest Control Specialist and Author Publishes Self-Help Manual
April 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNuts & Bolts of Rodent Control & Bugs & Other Stuff: Volume II, a new book by Lyle L. Townsend, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A master pest control technician, Lyle L. Townsend wrote this manual to share techniques he has developed over the last fifty-four years. Since Townsend knows pest control is not just about extermination, he details methods of deterring and controlling pests as well as eliminating them. With a helpful guide to dozens of the most common pests, you will learn to distinguish the different signs of infestation to confidently tackle the specific issue at hand.
About the Author
Because his father was in the pest control business, Lyle L. Townsend learned the tricks of the trade from a young age. With that strong foundation, Townsend has been in the pest control business since 1967, and he owns his own pest control business.
Throughout his career, Townsend has invented various tools for pest controllers, and he holds several patents on inventions that are still in the marketplace. Now seventy-five years old, Townsend still has not tired of working in this field, and he continues to travel to lecture his knowledge to other companies through their state associations.
Nuts & Bolts of Rodent Control & Bugs & Other Stuff: Volume II is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7330-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nuts-bolts-of-rodent-control-bugs-other-stuff/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nuts-bolts-of-rodent-control-bugs-other-stuff-volume-ii/
